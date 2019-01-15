SOCIETY

Baby overjoyed to hearing sister's voice for 1st time

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby hears sister's voice for first time. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 15, 2019.

A baby just fitted with hearing aids was overjoyed to hear her big sister's voice, clearly, for the first time.

Their mother says an antibiotic baby Scarlet took in the NICU to treat infection impaired her hearing.

Last week, the now 11-month-old girl was fitted with hearing aids at a doctor's office in Georgia.

With a lot of laughter between the sisters, you can see - and hear - why their mother called it "one of the absolute best days" of their lives.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfamilyhearing aidbaby
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
'World record egg' cracks the internet
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Meghan Markle teases due date
Caught on doorbell cam: Man returns lost wallet
More Society
Top Stories
2-alarm fire erupts in commercial building in Stanton, Del.
LIVE: Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge
AccuWeather: 2 Chances of Snow
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
N.J. teacher, basketball coach charged with sex assault
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Wings announcer loses job after talk about Native American player
Show More
35 years later: 7-year-old's murder remains unsolved in A.C.
Ex-officer gets 3-12 months in jail for drag racing death
Vineland officer under investigation for excessive force
Phila. airport's TSA screening not yet seeing shutdown impact
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
More News