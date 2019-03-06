Society

Baby's unusual name causes social media frenzy

Can you figure out how pronounce this name: KVIILYN.

It seems more parents are choosing creative and unique baby names. But there's one out of Australia that has social media in a frenzy.

Can you figure out how to pronounce this name: KVIIILYN.

It's not a trick question, but it gets a little tricky because 4 of those letters are actually Roman numerals.

It's "Kaitlyn". The V-I-I-I is the Roman numeral for eight.

Mom explains in a magazine post that she always loved the name, but hated how popular it was.

So, the Roman numerals were her husband's idea.

She adds, "Now our daughter is truly unique."

Twitter has certainly come up with some other adjectives.

The family is Australian, and besides public criticism, the government has also joined the conversation because there, numbers are forbidden in baby names.
