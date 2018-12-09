Ballet shoemaker releases shoes in different skin tones

A California ballet shoe company is stepping up to be more inclusive.It has begun creating shoes in different flesh tones for the first time.That allows dancers like 17-year-old Alaja Badalich to have pointe shoes that match her skin tone.She says this saves her the costly and time-consuming process known as "pancaking" her pointe shoes.That's when a ballerina will use liquid foundation and makeup swabs to paint their shoes to match their skin tone.When a dancer's pointe shoes match their skin tone, it creates a long line that's aesthetically pleasing.------