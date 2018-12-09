Ballet shoemaker releases shoes in different skin tones

A California ballet shoe company is stepping up to be more inclusive.
It has begun creating shoes in different flesh tones for the first time.
That allows dancers like 17-year-old Alaja Badalich to have pointe shoes that match her skin tone.
She says this saves her the costly and time-consuming process known as "pancaking" her pointe shoes.
That's when a ballerina will use liquid foundation and makeup swabs to paint their shoes to match their skin tone.
When a dancer's pointe shoes match their skin tone, it creates a long line that's aesthetically pleasing.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldballetshoes
societyu.s. & worldballetshoes