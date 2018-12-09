U.S. & WORLD

Ballet shoemaker releases shoes in different skin tones

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

A California ballet shoe company is stepping up to be more inclusive.

It has begun creating shoes in different flesh tones for the first time.

That allows dancers like 17-year-old Alaja Badalich to have pointe shoes that match her skin tone.

She says this saves her the costly and time-consuming process known as "pancaking" her pointe shoes.

That's when a ballerina will use liquid foundation and makeup swabs to paint their shoes to match their skin tone.

When a dancer's pointe shoes match their skin tone, it creates a long line that's aesthetically pleasing.

