Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet

Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

Former President Barack Obama can now add style icon to his list of titles.

He turned heads this week when he showed up to a basketball game wearing a custom black bomber jacket with "44" embroidered on the sleeve.

Mr. Obama sat courtside as the Duke Blue Devils faced off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

On social media, many were thrilled by the look, dubbing the jacket the "O-Bomber" and also praising his trendy Allbirds sneakers.

