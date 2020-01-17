Society

Barack Obama's loving birthday message to Michelle: 'You are my star'

Former first lady Michelle Obama felt the love Friday for her birthday thanks in no small part to a loving birthday wish from her husband, former President Barack Obama.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" the former president wrote in a tweet. He accompanied the message with four black-and-white photo booth-style shots of the couple hugging and kissing.



Within a matter of hours, Obama's tweet had earned more than 1 million likes and 150,000 retweets.

The former first lady, born on Jan. 17, 1964, is celebrating her 56th birthday.

Obama's birthday comes just weeks after she was named the "most admired woman" in the world for the second year in a row in a Gallup poll.

The former first lady, a mom of two, is also gearing up for the Grammy Awards later this month. She is nominated in the best spoken word category for the audio version of her best-selling memoir, "Becoming."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdaysocial mediamichelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
AccuWeather: Saturday Snow, What to Expect
Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
Man in GoFundMe scheme pleads not guilty to federal charges
Show More
Several states, including Pa. and NJ, sue USDA over new food stamps work requirement
Man arrested for shooting stepmother in East Oak Lane
Man tells police he mixed mother's ashes with drugs
Payless makes a comeback after bankruptcy
Human remains found in car pulled from NJ river
More TOP STORIES News