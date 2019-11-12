Society

Bear Creek Mountain Resort set to open for season Friday

LOWNGSWAMP TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County is ready for winter.

The resort says it plans to open its slopes in Longswamp Township earlier than ever before.

If all goes as planned, Bear Creek will be ready for skiers and snowboarders at 4 p.m. Friday.

Bear Creek was able to start making snow last week.

The resort has more than 86 acres of slopes, trails and terrain parks to cover.
