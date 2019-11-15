Society

Beautiful icicles line walkway to Lake Michigan shoreline

Ogden Dunes, Indiana (WPVI) -- Icicles lined the walkway to the Lake Michigan shoreline, creating a winter wonderland backdrop.

As temperatures dipped along the Lake Michigan shoreline on November 12, residents of Ogden Dunes, Indiana, could at least enjoy a picturesque, if quite cold, view out onto the water.

Local photography enthusiast Eve Wierzbicki shot this footage of the Lake Michigan waters lapping against the shore, as icicles lined the railings of a walkway leading down to the lake.

Wierzbicki, whose Dig the Dunes Twitter account is full of Ogden Dunes scenery, told Storyful the walkway overlooks Lake Michigan. Thanks to coastal erosion, she said, it "now walks to a drop-off" where the beach used to be.

Temperatures on November 12 in the area dipped to 12 F, according to Accuweather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyicewinterwinter weatherlake michigan
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sean Kratz guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings
Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Center City restaurant
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Pay lunch debt or face consequence: Quakertown schools put parents on notice
FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree about selling 'potentially unsafe drugs'
Show More
Police strengthen community bond with trip to African American history museum
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Delaware Valley celebrates America Recycles Day
SPORTS FLASH: Eagles set sights on playoffs with tilt vs. Patriots
More TOP STORIES News