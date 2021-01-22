Beloved Philadelphia boxing champ, police officer Tyrone 'Butterfly' Crawley passes away at age 62

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tyrone "Butterfly" Crawley, an Army veteran, former boxing champion and Philadelphia police officer, passed away last week at the age of 62.While recognized for his many titles, Crawley was well-known for his work with the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.Crawley, a 28-year veteran of the police force, ran the 23rd PAL Center at 23rd and Berks.Hi son, Tyrone Crawley Jr., said he has received countless messages from those who admired his father and spoke about the impact he had on them on.Bernard Hopkins, Maurice Cheeks, and Rasheed Wallace are among the names who reached out to the family to express their condolences.Philadelphia rapper and activist Meek Mill shared how much Crawley meant to him growing up in the city."If you grew up without a father in my neighborhood ....he was prolly your father! RIP Ty "Butterfly" Crawley!!! I could write a book on the way you impacted me and my friends lives growing up!!!! A lot more of us would be dead or in jail if it wasn't for him! May God rest his soul and prayers to his family! #palcenter 23rd and berks!!!" Mill posted on Instagram.Prior to joining the police department, Crawley was a decorated boxer. His accomplishments including being a USBA Champion and a Boxing Hall of Famer in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.A message from PAL said Crawley was a "highly respected officer and served as a father figure to many."He was a Temple University graduate, who majored in Criminal Justice, as well as a Paratrooper in the Army.Crawley passed on away on Jan. 15. He is survived by his two sons Kevin and Tyrone Jr. , his daughter Ageenah Ford, and his granddaughter Skyyler Crawley.