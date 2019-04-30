Berks County teenager saves younger sister from burning home

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Berks County teenager is being called a hero after getting herself and her sister out of a burning home.The fire broke out early Monday morning at a house in Tilden Township.Two girls were sleeping when a smoke detector woke them up.The 13-year-old grabbed her younger sister and they headed towards the back door."When they woke up, they were met with heavy smoke that was starting to bank down towards them and on the floors. They immediately realized what was going on. They grabbed the family dog and were able to exit the home crunched down," said Deputy Chief Jarrod Emes.The fire started in the front bedroom.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.