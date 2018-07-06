Bethlehem cop uses skateboard skills to connect with kids

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --Bethlehem, Pa. police officer Mike Shaw isn't just showing off his skills... he's breaking down barriers in the community, one skateboard at a time.
Officer Shaw has teamed up with a local skate shop to deliver donated boards and wheels to the neighborhood.
Shaw, who grew up skateboarding, says the program helps kids and teens get to know him, and they look forward to his visits.
"It's not that negative thought every time I show up to the skate park," Shaw said. "In a profession that seems to be surrounded by negativity, this is the best thing."
Officer Shaw posts about his special deliveries on his own Instagram account, which also includes workout tips and hilarious donut videos, to give his followers a laugh.
