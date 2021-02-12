the white house

Jill Biden installs special Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden had installed before dawn Friday special Valentine's Day artwork on the north lawn of the White House: giant pink, white and red hearts that resemble the popular candy.

President Joe Biden stepped out with his wife early on Friday morning to inspect the colorful artwork. The huge hearts have single words printed on them such as unity, kindness, healing, compassion, love and courage. One of the hearts was signed, "Love, Jill."

The president told reporters that Valentine's Day is the first lady's "favorite day." Jill Biden said people are feeling "a little down" with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring "a little joy. A little hope."

Her office said in a statement: "As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvalentine's dayjill bidenthe white housejoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
THE WHITE HOUSE
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-month-old killed in head-on crash crossing Roosevelt Boulevard
AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
New Crayola exhibition opening at Franklin Institute
Jaws tells Skversky Eagles holding out for better Wentz trade offers
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Show More
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears' father
Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened' to Trump
Philly restaurants can now increase indoor dining capacity if meet new standards
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News