Big surprise for a courageous 9-year-old boy in Havertown

It was a special day and a big surprise for a very courageous 9-year-old boy.Conall Harvey has been battling leukemia since 2015, and during his fight, he lost both his legs and his fingers on his right hand.But that hasn't diminished his spirit, according to his classmates at Cardinal John Foley Regional School in Havertown.On Wednesday, the entire school celebrated in the gymnasium as Conall found out he would be going on a trip, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.He had always wanted to travel to Rio de Janeiro to see the statue of Christ the Redeemer.His wish has been granted and school officials not only gave him the good news but also presented a slide show of the trip.Conall's family will go on this fitting journey with this inspirational youngster who has been through so much.------