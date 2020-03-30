Maple Shade residents get birthday parade amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6058107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sorry parents, 'Baby Shark' is making a comeback for a good cause.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The coronavirus is forcing residents across the country to stay indoors, but that's not going to stop a South Jersey neighborhood from celebrating a couple of birthdays.Residents on the 100 block of Spruce Street in Maple Shade celebrated three birthdays with a parade of sorts.Maddie Thompson said the idea was spawned after learning about a young 10-year-old boy named Shane who was going to miss his upcoming birthday."He was the inspiration to start it because he was going to miss his birthday-so it was what can we do special? And then it was-- what can we do special for all the kids in town. And then it became what can we do special for everybody in town," said Thompson who is one of two women who started the effort.Thompson says the parades will continue through the pandemic.