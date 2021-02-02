COVID-19 vaccine

Black Doctors Covid Consortium holds vaccination day for Divine 9 members

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors Covid Consortium held a Divine Nine COVID-19 vaccination day despite the winter storm.

The location changed from a church to the Liacouras Center at Temple University. The focus was on members of Black Greek organizations who were also in the 1B at-risk category of the vaccine rollout.

People received the first of the two-shot Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's good for our people and ones that are looking around at the world to see us as Black people come together without arguing, without fighting. The Divine 9 are all coming together for a worthy cause," said Celeste Dowd, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

SEE ALSO: Black Doctors COVID Consortium 17-year-old volunteer gets coronavirus vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old volunteer with the Black Doctors Covid Consortium in Philadelphia received the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.



Benjamin Smallwood, 84, and a longtime member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., said it's important to set an example for the Black community, which has been disproportionately affected by COVID 19.

"It shows that as people of color, we also believe that vaccinations are very important," Smallwood said.

Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors Covid Consortium, said it was important to target the Divine Nine because members are often leaders in the community who can help the elderly get vaccinated. She was also sporting her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Several members of the Divine Nine said Tuesday was about getting back to normalcy and being able to give back and support the community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecommunityrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Philadelphia announces updates to COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
Biden meets Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Refreeze Overnight, Breaks of Sunshine Wednesday
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
Allentown police ID woman found dead in winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Levittown athlete overcomes family tragedy to fulfill promise to brother
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia
Show More
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Philly nonprofit helps community remove snow for free
Storm dumps about 2 feet of snow on parts of Berks Co.
SpaceX's 2nd Starship test flight ends with another kaboom
Local casino gives bonuses to thank workers during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News