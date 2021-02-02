Black Doctors Covid Consortium holds vaccination day for Divine 9 members

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8931658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 17-year-old volunteer with the Black Doctors Covid Consortium in Philadelphia received the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors Covid Consortium held a Divine Nine COVID-19 vaccination day despite the winter storm.The location changed from a church to the Liacouras Center at Temple University. The focus was on members of Black Greek organizations who were also in the 1B at-risk category of the vaccine rollout.People received the first of the two-shot Moderna COVID-19 vaccine."It's good for our people and ones that are looking around at the world to see us as Black people come together without arguing, without fighting. The Divine 9 are all coming together for a worthy cause," said Celeste Dowd, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.Benjamin Smallwood, 84, and a longtime member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., said it's important to set an example for the Black community, which has been disproportionately affected by COVID 19."It shows that as people of color, we also believe that vaccinations are very important," Smallwood said.Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors Covid Consortium, said it was important to target the Divine Nine because members are often leaders in the community who can help the elderly get vaccinated. She was also sporting her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.Several members of the Divine Nine said Tuesday was about getting back to normalcy and being able to give back and support the community.