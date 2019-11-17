Society

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am accuses Qantas flight attendant of racism

will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas seen at the JetSmarter Film Summit presented by Juul on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in Park City, Utah. ((Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images) Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

SYNDEY -- Black Eyed Peas musician will.i.am has accused a flight attendant from Australia's national carrier Qantas of being racist and rude to him on a flight.

The musician says he was met by police at Sydney Airport on Saturday after an incident with an "overly aggressive flight attendant" who he says was upset with him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-canceling headphones.

He tweeted a photo of a police officer and said: "This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant." He then named the flight attendant.



Qantas said in a statement it rejected the allegation that the incident had anything to do with race and said it was a "misunderstanding." It said it would be following up with the musician.

RELATED: Qantas completes the longest non-stop New York-Sydney flight
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 people shot while sitting in cars in 2 separate incidents; 2 dead
6 charged in high school football game shooting, child in critical condition
AccuWeather: Breezy And Chilly
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
How to watch Kanye West at Lakewood Church
'Batman' the cat stolen from PetSmart found safe
Show More
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Community holds vigil as search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez
Crime Fighters: Who killed Terrell Harvin?
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
AUDIO: Play-by-play call, EMS response at high school football game shooting
More TOP STORIES News