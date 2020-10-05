Black-owned business in North Philadelphia 'flourishing' during COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new day care facility that is about to open in North Philadelphia has interactive playhouses for children, along with a great curriculum.April Powell owns a child care center called Beyond Basic Learning Academy in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. She held a launch party for her second location along Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Her second location officially opens Monday."I'm from the 19121 community. I'm from poverty, so to be able to come from poverty and to be able to pour out to those who may or may not have to afford them, to have the opportunity to have a better education, it's amazing," said Powell. "I'm excited about it."Powell said her center has interactive and indoor playhouses for children to learn and grow."The unemployment is getting cut off and a lot of people are returning back to work so they need a safe, nurturing place where they can bring their children and feel like, you know, they're comfortable here, they're safe," said Powell.As a female African American business owner and entrepreneur, she said it's all about leading by example. She invited her neighborhood's youngest entrepreneurs to her launch."It makes me feel like a young woman," said 13-year-old entrepreneur Kiara White. "More mature, more opportunities.""I wanted to make money and like, help people out," said 12-year-old entrepreneur Nahiem Miller. "I want to make my business go higher."Powell says she recognizes she serves a role model to the community and takes it seriously."I wanted the children to have a voice and let them know that they are loved and they are welcome here at Beyond Basic Learning Academy and we just wanted to emphasize on their businesses," said Powell.