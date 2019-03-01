Black-tie kickoff party for the Philadelphia Flower Show

Towering flowers and gorgeous gardens greet guests as they enter the Philadelphia Flower Show.The black-tie kickoff party offered a break from a gloomy wintry day."It's cold outside but it gives you something to look forward to. Spring is coming," said Cynthia Douglas of Germantown."The colors, the warmth. The flowers, the beauty, and it just envelopes you," said Denise Berry of Northeast Philadelphia.The elaborate exhibit honoring Woodstock and created by Robertson's Flowers in Glenside caught the eyes of many. It's perhaps the most obvious but not only take on this year's theme.Organizers say the theme Flower Power refers more than hippies who attended Woodstock.Flowers impact our everyday lives, health and communities and these displays reflect that.Alan Jaffe is with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society which hosts the yearly show."Here at PHS we use horticulture and flowers to affect social change. We use it to strengthen communities, make people feel better about where they live, create economic opportunity and bring people together."This year's show also features gorgeous bouquets and displays from nearly two dozen designers from around the world.They'll be judged as part of the FTD World Cup."Great work. Great structures and great decoration. It's a pity that from these, 23 have to leave, only 13 tomorrow afternoon and only one can win," said Thomas Ratschker, a judge.The nine-day show blooms on Saturday and continues through March 10.-----