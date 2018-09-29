Blackwood church holds prayer service for victims of sexual abuse

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --A prayer service was held in South Jersey for the victims of sexual abuse.
The somber service was led by Bishop Dennis Sullivan at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Blackwood, Camden County on Friday night.
Sullivan says the church community must show solidarity, so that children are never harmed again.
And, he says that members of the clergy must continue to engage law enforcement the moment that abuse is suspected.
