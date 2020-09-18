Boo at the Zoo will return this October, but masks and reservations are required

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The pandemic isn't about to cancel some of our favorite fall traditions in Philadelphia.Many of the city's cultural institutions are adapting to keep all of the fun -- in a safe way.Philadelphia Zoo's popular Boo at the Zoo event will go on with treats, a parade, and all of the safety precautions in place."The biggest lesson that we can take from this is that the things that we love can change and we can still love them," says Dani Hogan, the manager of Education Programs at the Philadelphia Zoo. "Boo at the Zoo is going to be a little different, just like our Philadelphia Zoo is a little different this year, but we're still here. We're still saving wildlife and we still love to see our guests each and every day, but especially for Boo at the Zoo."They urge people to come in costume but be sure to wear a face mask.Reservations have to be made ahead of time. Tickets go on sale on October 1.Admission for Boo and the Zoo is free with the regular price of admission.Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount also just kicked off its fall night tours.With the pandemic, this new, self-guided audio tour is replacing the popular annual Halloween tradition Terror Behind the Walls.The fall night experience takes you through Al Capone's Cell and Death Row. The tours run through November 15.