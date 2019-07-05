Society

Borough removes equipment from fire company in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Friday, one of Conshohocken's fire companies is dealing with uncertainty. a.

Officials announced they were removing fire trucks and other borough-owned equipment from the Washington Fire Company.

Borough leaders say the move comes as they try to sort out administrative and operational issues with the Washington Fire company's management team.

The equipment will now be dispatched from "Fire Company Number Two" which is less than a mile away.

Officials say they've taken steps to ensure the safety of residents is not impacted by this change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypa. newsfire departmentsfire safety
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
Police piecing together timeline in Delaware River deaths
Off-duty Lansdale police officer stabbed in Richland Twp.
Motorcycle crashes through windshield of Porsche
Police: Woman had drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car
Abington police search for alleged driveway work scammer
Families are enjoying the warm weather at the Jersey Shore
Show More
Pig ear dog treats linked to salmonella outbreak, CDC says
Man steals phone in NJ, posts picture to victim's Instagram
Man, teen girl hit by stray bullets after July 4 cookout
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
Officers play basketball with kids in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News