Borough removes equipment from fire company in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Friday, one of Conshohocken's fire companies is dealing with uncertainty. a.Officials announced they were removing fire trucks and other borough-owned equipment from the Washington Fire Company.Borough leaders say the move comes as they try to sort out administrative and operational issues with the Washington Fire company's management team.The equipment will now be dispatched from "Fire Company Number Two" which is less than a mile away.Officials say they've taken steps to ensure the safety of residents is not impacted by this change.