Bottle of whiskey goes for $1.1M at Scotland auction

You could call it the Rolls Royce of whiskeys.
Someone paid $1.1 million dollars for a bottle of single malt whiskey at an auction in Scotland.
The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 is "one of the rarest and most desirable bottles ever produced."
The private collector called into the auction and made his million dollar bid over the phone.
The identity of the private buyer was not revealed.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldwhiskeyauction
societyu.s. & worldwhiskeyauction