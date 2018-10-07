U.S. & WORLD

Bottle of whiskey goes for $1.1M at Scotland auction

Bottle of whiskey goes for $1.1M at Scotland auction. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on October 7, 2018.

You could call it the Rolls Royce of whiskeys.

Someone paid $1.1 million dollars for a bottle of single malt whiskey at an auction in Scotland.

The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 is "one of the rarest and most desirable bottles ever produced."

The private collector called into the auction and made his million dollar bid over the phone.

The identity of the private buyer was not revealed.

