Society

Boy consoles classmate with autism on first day of school

WICHITA, Kan. -- A little boy's compassion is winning hearts across the country after he helped a classmate on the first day of school.

Connor, 8, has autism and was finding it difficult to adjust to the second grade. His classmate, Christian, had no idea about his disability, but when he noticed Connor crying, he walked over and grabbed his hand to let him know it was going to be alright.

Christian's mother captured the sweet moment and posted it on social media. Connor's mother responded, saying she always worries her son will be bullied, but Christian's kindness warmed her heart.

The photos have gained worldwide attention, and the two boys are now inseparable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansaschildrenschoolact of kindness
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending his criminal case
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philly
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
KOP Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000: Police
AccuWeather: Cloudy today, warmer Wednesday with a late storm
Rodriguez's homer in 11th gives Phils 6-5 win over Pirates
Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Taylor Swift wins top prize
Show More
Rip current warning continues at Jersey Shore
Parking restrictions begin ahead of Made in America
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Porta-potty explosion under investigation in Gloucester County
More TOP STORIES News