Boy finds $5,000 while cleaning out family's recently purchased SUV

INDIANA (WPVI) -- A nine-year-old boy in Indiana has some extra money to spend.It comes as a reward for finding $5,000 cash under the floor mat of his family's car.Landon Melvin's dad just couldn't believe it."I was cleaning my dad's car, and, when I looked under the floorboard, I found the package. Then I told my dad, and he was like whatever," says Landon.The Melvins recently bought the SUV.In 2019, the family who previously owned it drove to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they placed the money.When the Melvins found out, they tracked them down.The owners of the cash would only accept the money if Landon received $1,000 for his good deed."It's upstairs in my room, I've just been thinking and thinking of all the stuff I could buy," Landon says.The nine-year-old says he'll never say no to cleaning the car again.