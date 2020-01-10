society

10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope of cash in Alabama Target

An Alabama mother says her son learned a lesson in integrity and empathy when he returned an envelope of lost cash to its rightful owner. (Parisa Dudley)

An Alabama mother says her son learned a lesson in integrity and empathy when he returned an envelope of lost cash to its rightful owner.

Parisa Dudley said her 10-year-old son Foster found a bank envelope with $900 at a Target in Hoover, Alabama, last weekend. Inside, it had a receipt from a local credit union and a woman's name and signature, the mother wrote on Facebook.

Parisa said when her son first found the cash, he asked if they could keep it, but she asked him how he would feel if he was in the woman's shoes.

Foster quickly answered, "Mom, we have to find her and give it back."

Parisa said it took two days for the store manager and local police to track down Verdina Ball. When they did, Foster was there to return the money to her.

Photos posted to Parisa's social media show Ball hugging Foster with a smile.

As an added bonus, Foster was given a $100 Target gift card for his kindness!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysocietygood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Kristen Stewart saves lives in thriller 'Underwater'
Filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy who took first steps
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
$1 million grant aims to reduce Philadelphia gun violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students, school community remember William Penn student killed in crash
Mother of 3 found dead inside Mayfair home
Man killed during Frankford standoff verbally threatened officers before shooting
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
Preschool students support classmate at courthouse adoption
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Sources: Eagles quarterback Josh McCown played with torn hamstring against Seahawks
Show More
Man killed, woman injured after being hit by 2 vehicles
NJ woman gets 42 years for murder of mother, grandmother
Germantown fatal shooting suspect seen in surveillance video
High school student discovers new planet
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
More TOP STORIES News