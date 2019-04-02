feel good

Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old trades Xbox and does yard work to get mom car | Story from KOLO

FERNLEY, Nevada -- A 13-year-old boy says he was inspired by other acts of kindness when he traded his Xbox and offered to do yard work in exchange for a vehicle for his mom.

Nevada teen William Preston told KOLO that he had to take it upon himself as the oldest boy in his family to help his struggling, single mother make ends meet.

"I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it," he said. "I wanted to do that."

The young man found a 1999 white Chevrolet Metro on Facebook for sale.

"It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes," William recalled.

The negotiation worked, and soon, he was able to tell his mom about his surprise.

"Mom, I got you a car and she didn't believe me," William said.

"At my low point, here comes my son," said William's mom, Krystal Preston. "Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it."

Krystal posted about her son's selfless generosity on Facebook, where it rightly got attention.

"What 13-year-old buys their mom a car? I don't know any," she said. "I can't even express it; there are no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

MORE ACTS OF KINDNESS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadaact of kindnessfamilyu.s. & worldfeel good
FEEL GOOD
Police officer gives dog a treat during traffic stop
Elderly best friends stick together in the hospital
Rare tiger cubs make first public appearance at Sydney zoo
Bryce Harper announces he and wife expecting baby boy
TOP STORIES
Eagles hosting Draft Party at the Linc, tickets are free
Travis Scott, Cardi B headlining Made In America 2019
Your complete guide to Bryce Harper's return to D.C.
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Some Rain Late
Woman may be charged with murder 13 years after shooting neighbor
Debate rages in Kensington over proposed safe injection site
Teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Show More
National Park Service holds controlled burn at Valley Forge
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Bryce Harper says thank you to Nationals fans
Dave & Buster's opening location at Gloucester Premium Outlets
NASA unveils homes designed for interplanetary living
More TOP STORIES News