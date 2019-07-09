Society

Boy ties Honor Guard's shoe during July 4th parade

ARLINGTON, Texas (WPVI) -- A touching moment was caught on camera during a July 4th parade in Arlington, Texas.

A ten-year-old boy, whose name is Josh, lent a helping hand - or rather two hands.

Josh apparently saw that an Honor Guard holding a flag had an untied shoe.

So, he hopped into the parade and took matters into his own hands.

The sweet moment was caught on camera and shared on social media where it's since gone viral.
