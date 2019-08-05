Brazil prison inmate dresses as daughter in attempt to escape

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (WPVI) -- An inmate's elaborate disguise to escape from prison in Brazil wasn't enough to fool officers.The gang leader tried to escape by dressing up as his daughter who was visiting him at the prison in Rio de Janeiro.Guards stopped him as he was trying to leave because he was acting nervous.They discovered the inmate was wearing a silicon face mask, a wig, jeans and his daughter's clothes.He is now being held at the prison's maximum-security wing.