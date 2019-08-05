Society

Brazil prison inmate dresses as daughter in attempt to escape

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (WPVI) -- An inmate's elaborate disguise to escape from prison in Brazil wasn't enough to fool officers.

The gang leader tried to escape by dressing up as his daughter who was visiting him at the prison in Rio de Janeiro.

Guards stopped him as he was trying to leave because he was acting nervous.

They discovered the inmate was wearing a silicon face mask, a wig, jeans and his daughter's clothes.

He is now being held at the prison's maximum-security wing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyinmatesbrazilprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US; 29 killed
Philadelphia Union Captain speaks out against gun violence
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
2 recovering from crash in East Mount Airy
Show More
Eagles open practice Sunday raises $475,000 for autism research
Crews battle house fire in Hunting Park; 20 roosters found next door
Teen critically injured in Kensington shooting
Search for victim after shell casing, broken glasses found at Art Museum
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny in N.J.
More TOP STORIES News