U.S. & WORLD

Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 28, 2018.

An anonymous newlywed is going viral for the question she posed on a Reddit thread.

The woman wanted to know if she was wrong for kicking a couple out of her kid-free wedding, for bringing their children.

In the thread, the bride explained that the invitations explicitly told guests the ceremony and the reception were adult-only events, excluding the little ones who were actually in the wedding, though those kids were picked up before the reception started.

But long-time family friends, who the bride says she's not very close with yet felt obligated to invite, decided the rules didn't apply to them and brought their infant and toddler.

The bride told the thread she let it go during the ceremony, even though the baby was fussy during their vows.

But when the couple brought them to the reception, the newlywed decided to send her event planner over to see if they had arranged for someone to come get the kids, who were growing more cranky.

When the couple started to argue with the planner, the bride stepped in, only to have her family friend tell her they were perfectly capable of minding their own children.

In the end, things got a bit heated and the woman confessed she snapped and told the couple they needed to go.

The post generated thousands of responses, with most people agreeing the woman was perfectly within her rights to kick them out and the couple was in the wrong.

But others, including some in the woman's own family, disagreed, saying the bride should have ignored it, instead of embarrassing the couple.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerswedding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Wells Fargo pays $575 million to settle state investigations
Man asks for help finding kidney for wife, goes viral
Utah to enforce strictest DUI law in the country
Boy survives being buried under avalanche for 40 minutes
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Utah to enforce strictest DUI law in the country
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
More Society
Top Stories
Video captures rescue of Philly officer after fiery crash
AccuWeather: Bright, dry weekend
5 suspects sought for murder in West Oak Lane
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Measles warning for travelers who went through Newark airport
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Source of mysterious music plaguing riverside towns revealed
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Show More
Christmas morning gunfire in NE Philly captured on video
Liberty Bell, Independence Hall open this weekend despite shutdown
Suspect sought for Christmas Day sex assault
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Police officer barely avoids being struck by train in Illinois
More News