Bride-to-be sends out itemized bill to bridesmaids for bachelorette party

When friends and bridal party members vent about so-called "bridezillas", they tend to air it out on social media.An unidentified, disgruntled woman took to Reddit to unload her total shock and awe after she received a bill, via text, after a bachelorette party.The invoice breakdown showed everything split seven ways -- 71 cents for plates, 43 cents each for watermelon and M&Ms, 24 cents for soda, and so on.Alcohol and pizza were the most expensive party items, and even though guests were asked to bring their own, they ended up paying for the alcohol the bride-to-be brought.The woman writes, "I'm sorry, but if you take the time to split the cost of a honeydew by seven, you are insane."Most people agreed with the woman's post.No word on whether Sarah, the bride, has caught onto the viral thread.------