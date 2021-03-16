Prince Philip, 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, leaves hospital after heart surgery

LONDON -- Britain's Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.
Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.
He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew's, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII's.
Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.
Philip's illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.
Although he enjoyed good health well into old age, Philip has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.
The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
