2019 Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA, race information

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 40th annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run is this Sunday and that means there will be some road closures around the race route.
The 10-miler starts at the Central High School Athletic Field at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and finishes inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard at the end of Broad Street in South Philadelphia.
Road Closures
On Sunday, there will be phased road closures on Broad Street:
4 a.m. Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue
7 a.m. Broad Street, Windrim Ave. to Erie
7:30 a.m. Broad Street south to the Navy Yards
8 a.m. Run steps off
As fast as the street sweepers come through, the route will reopen.
The whole course should be opened by 11:30 a.m., with the exception of some areas in the Navy Yard.
There will be police assigned to the detours around the run route to assist motorists, however, motorists should expect delays in the area of the run including side streets.
Parking
There is no parking available at the start area.
If you are coming into the city by car, race officials recommend that you park your car near the finish area at the Stadium Complex at Broad and Pattison and take the Broad Street Line to the start.
Runners can park for free at the Stadium Complex.
If you park on the street, make sure it's a legal spot.
If your vehicle is relocated, please call your local PPD District Headquarters or 3-1-1. Do not call 911 for towed vehicles.
SEPTA & General Info
To get to the start area, runners can ride SEPTA's Broad Street Line for free. All runners can ride SEPTA's Broad Street subway line for free by displaying your official race number to the cashier at any Broad Street Line stop. You must be wearing the number on the front of your shirt.
After the race, shuttle buses will take you from the finish area back to the parking areas.
It takes approximately 35 minutes to reach the SEPTA Broad and Olney Transportation Center, which is a few blocks north of the start area. SEPTA will also provide express trains to the start on the morning of the race.
For public transportation information, contact SEPTA at 215-580-7800 or visit http://www.septa.org.
Start - Broad St & W Fisher Ave
The Broad Street Run starting line is at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue. The race warm-up area is at the Central High School Athletic Field, located at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue, approximately one mile north of Route 1 and the North Broad Street Interchange.
Portable toilets are located throughout the field for your convenience. A pre-race stretch will be held roughly one hour before the start of the race.
Things to keep in mind:
More than 300 portable toilets will be located at the start. Allow yourself enough time to use these facilities prior to the start of the race.
Hydrate prior to the race. Look for Blue Water flags for water stations in the start area.
Please stay off of the surrounding streets
Please show consideration for residents and their property. Keep off the lawns, steps, and porches of residents.
A corralled, wave system is used at the start of the race. Corral assignment was forwarded upon the anticipated finish time that each runner provides when he or she registers. This system is used to ensure a smooth race start. All race numbers and corral assignments will be forwarded to the runners via email in late April.
Water Stations
Water will be available along the course. Bottled water will be available at the finish line. One bottle per runner, please.
Gatorade will also be provided at the 2.2, 6.3, 7.8, and 8.5 mile water stations and at the finish. Gatorade will be in bright green cups on the first tables of each station on both sides of the street.
Water stations will be located at the following mile marks:
Start area
2.2 miles (Gatorade station)
4.2 miles
5.2 miles
6.3 miles (Gatorade station)
6.9 miles
7.8 miles (Gatorade station)
8.5 miles (Gatorade station)
9.1 miles
Finish line
Safety and Security
Law Enforcement
Several law enforcement teams will be present along the race route and throughout the Navy Yard. Please call 911 if in need of assistance and to report any suspicious activity or items.
If your vehicle is relocated, please call your local PPD District Headquarters or 3-1-1. Do not call 9-1-1 for towed vehicles.
SEPTA riders are encouraged to download the Transit Watch mobile app to report security or safety concerns to SEPTA Transit Police.
Medical / EMS
There will be numerous ambulances on the course. If you get sick or are injured, remain calm until help arrives. If any runner comes upon an emergency and no help is in the area, please report it to any police officer along the course.
The following hospitals are located along the course: Temple University, Hahnemann, and Methodist.
There is one medical tent at the FINISH LINE
Missing Children
Missing children should be reported to the nearest Philadelphia Police officer. All lost children will also be taken to the Lost Child & Items Tent on the Marine Parade Grounds, where they will remain for 45 to 60 minutes. After that time, lost children will be escorted to the Philadelphia Police Department Central Division.
It's always a smart idea to take a photo of your children before attending a crowded event and have the child memorize the cell phone of their parent or guardian.
Lost Items
During the Broad Street Run, lost items can be dropped off at the Lost Child and Items Tent located on the Marine Parade Grounds. All items will be collected and remain in the possession of Broad Street Run staff. Anyone seeking to reclaim lost items can do so at the information booth. After event hours, you can contact the Broad Street Run at (info@broadstreetrun.com | 215-683-3594).
"You are the Public in Public Safety"
Finish - The Navy Yard
The race ends approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.
Shuttle buses will be provided to and from the parking areas to the Philadelphia Navy Yard. Look for the yellow school buses to save you the walk to and from the parking areas.
No pets or alcoholic beverages are permitted in the Philadelphia Navy Yard.
Lost Runners Information Tent
All runners should plan to meet up with family and friends at the Lost Runners Information Tent in the center of the Marine Parade grounds. No announcements about missing people will be made from the awards stage. If someone is missing, go to the nearest information booth for instructions.
Refreshments
Runners should remove the food tag from their bib and present it to the volunteers in the food tent at the finish area. Please be courteous to your fellow runners and limit your consumption to one of each item.
The runners' refreshment areas will be blocked off from spectators and the general public. Please take your refreshments before you leave this area. Once you have left, please do not return to the refreshment area.
Additional water is available at water stations around the parade grounds.
Race officials would like the cooperation of all runners in helping to keep the Navy Yard clean. Please put all waste in the proper receptacles.
Prohibited and Discouraged Items
The Broad Street Run and associated events are a "No Drone Zone". Drone use is prohibited during the event, and the use of drones over groups of people is a violation of Federal Aviation Authority regulations. Please report any drone sightings to the nearest Philadelphia Police officer.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Factory-sealed plastic water bottles (one per person - up to one liter) and hydration packs/belts are permitted but subject to screening.
The following are prohibited:
Weapons and contraband of any kind (regardless of permitting). This will include firearms, knives, pepper spray, etc.
NOTE: Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored and weapons will not be permitted into the venue.
Fireworks (includes flammable liquids, fuels or explosives)
Suitcases
Bulky items or packages larger than 12"x12"x6"
Containers (glass, aluminum or otherwise) that can hold more than 1 liter of liquid. (Water bottles are permitted)
Alcohol
Illegal drugs or illicit substances of any kind
Bicycles or scooters
Masks of any kind (except religious headwear)
Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS/Drones)
Selfie sticks
Animals or reptiles
Large Umbrellas
All other items deemed dangerous or inappropriate will be confiscated or denied access at the sole discretion of security personnel.
DISCOURAGED ITEMS
Large blankets, comforters or sleeping bags
Backpacks, handbags or shoulder bags of any kind (clear plastic participant bags are permitted)
Props (includes flagpoles, military or fire gear, sporting equipment or other hard objects)
Coolers
Action Cameras
Emergency Alerts
TEXT RunPHL to 888-777
MORE INFORMATION:
http://www.broadstreetrun.com/
https://www.phila.gov/broadstreetrun
2019 Broad Street Run: Road closures, SEPTA, race information
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More