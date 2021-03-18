Society

Bucks County prosecutor demoted after working as delivery driver while on job

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A prosecutor in Bucks County, Pennsylvania has been demoted after he allegedly worked as a delivery driver while on the job.

On Thursday, District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that Jennifer M. Schorn will replace Gregg Shore as First Assistant District Attorney for Bucks County.

According to the DA's office, Shore delivered food for Doordash and, at times, during normal business hours.

Using his accrued vacation time, Shore has repaid the county the money he earned working that extra job while on duty.

"I primarily worked the job at nights and weekends, however, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times," Shore told the Bucks County Courier Times.

Shore, who reportedly made more than $120,000 a year, told the Courier Times he was motivated by personal circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic to work the delivery job.

Weintraub says Shore will remain in the office as deputy district attorney and "have the opportunity to earn back the trust and confidence of myself, this Office, and the Bucks County community."

Shore has served with the district attorney's office from 1996 to 2000 and then returned again in 2015. Shore started the Insurance Fraud Unit and prosecuted Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz for the 2017 murders of four young men.

"A person should be judged for more than just his mistakes," Weintraub said. "While he has no excuse for his conduct, I also note that as an attorney who is always 'on call,' even during nonworking hours as the job dictates, that there was never a lapse in Gregg's availability to us when called upon."

Schorn joined the DA's office in 1999 after graduating Widener University School of Law.

"Jen is a warrior leading us all into battle in our relentless pursuit of justice and is a great example of leadership for us to follow," Weintraub said. "I have had the privilege of working with her on high profile cases, as well as sharing management responsibilities with her over the last several years."
