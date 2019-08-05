Bucks County father surprises kids after 6-month deployment

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four children from Bucks County got quite the surprise courtesy of Elmo and Friends at Sesame Place.The children, ages 1, 3, 6, and 8 had no idea their father Master Sergeant William Davis was back home following a 6-month deployment overseas.Following the emotional reunion, the whole family joined together for a photo.Sergeant Davis joined the military back in 2002 and has been deployed four times.He says this is a moment he and his family will always remember.