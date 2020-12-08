feel good

Bucks County, Pa. man offers Christmas tree delivery service during pandemic

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from Bucks County, Pennsylvania is making it easier and safer for you to have a Christmas tree this holiday season.

"I just felt it was more convenient and one less thing I had to strap a mask on for," said customer Shannon Bellew.

Xpress Evergreens is a new tree Christmas tree delivery service. It's popular given the pandemic.

"I think it's fabulous a lot of people I know have been picking their trees out online," Bellew added.

Jason Toutkoushian is the founder. He wanted to make sure every family could celebrate during these trying times.

"So they may be inflicted with COVID-19, or they may not be able to get a tree because they're in danger of contracting it," said Toutkoushian.

Every delivery is contactless. Trees and delivery range from $80 to $300.

"It's COVID and there's extra stress. Everybody seems to be working double time. There's just that whole happiness and extra pride when they get a tree and they decorate it," Toutkoushian said.

Toutkoushian is a one-man show. He personally delivers every tree. Every customer also gets a free wreath.

Toutkoushian contacts customers via text for drop off. He even prunes the trees.

CLICK HERE to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniabusinesssocietychristmas treechristmascommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Bill Malone crowned West Deptford Middle School's Teacher of the Year
10-year-old blind football player making impact
North Philly mom focuses on family: husband with cancer, daughter on ventilator
16-year-old's Christmas light display helps animals in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win
Cyclist fighting for his life after hit-and-run in Philly
Philly could start offering COVID vaccine next week, officials said
Jalen Hurts will be Eagles starting QB this Sunday
Questions remain after missing rideshare driver found dead
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Philly Flower Show to be held outdoors for first time
Show More
Program aims to provide food sovereignty for residents in Southwest Philly
Efforts Underway To Develop "COVID Passports" For Travelers
Woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer on I-95 identified
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
Smart lighting and more holiday light hacks
More TOP STORIES News