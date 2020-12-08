Bucks County, Pa. man offers Christmas tree delivery service during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from Bucks County, Pennsylvania is making it easier and safer for you to have a Christmas tree this holiday season.
"I just felt it was more convenient and one less thing I had to strap a mask on for," said customer Shannon Bellew.
Xpress Evergreens is a new tree Christmas tree delivery service. It's popular given the pandemic.
"I think it's fabulous a lot of people I know have been picking their trees out online," Bellew added.
Jason Toutkoushian is the founder. He wanted to make sure every family could celebrate during these trying times.
"So they may be inflicted with COVID-19, or they may not be able to get a tree because they're in danger of contracting it," said Toutkoushian.
Every delivery is contactless. Trees and delivery range from $80 to $300.
"It's COVID and there's extra stress. Everybody seems to be working double time. There's just that whole happiness and extra pride when they get a tree and they decorate it," Toutkoushian said.
Toutkoushian is a one-man show. He personally delivers every tree. Every customer also gets a free wreath.
Toutkoushian contacts customers via text for drop off. He even prunes the trees.
