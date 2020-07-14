Philly Proud: Bucks County musicians giving back during COVID-19 pandemic

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County, Pennsylvania natives and lifelong musicians, Joey DeNoble and Keith Garner have been friends since middle school and have strengthened this friendship through music. But, once COVID-19 hit, things became more difficult.
"It's changed it drastically actually because all the gig workers and independent contractors, all people, music and band stage, cruise, musical shows, they all lost work during this," said DeNoble.
Realizing the need for live music and normalcy, Garner thought up an idea. They began playing in the parking lots of any hospital or store that would have them, but it turned into something much more.
"The amount of nurses, therapist doctors and stuff like that that have reached out, it's been heartfelt just figuring out what they really been going through on the front lines," said Garner. "We didn't realize music would be such a helpful thing in a time of such despair."
They've become quite the popular duo. So far, they've played well over 100 shows, and sometimes even up to four shows in a day. They strive to leave a lasting and positive impression on front line workers.
"It's really lifted a lot of people up," said Garner.
"The feeling that or the response that we got just using our gifts for just lifting people up was enough for me," said DeNoble.
