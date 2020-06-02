Philly Proud

Philly Proud: Bucks County natives team up to help food industry, health care workers

By and Heather Grubola
Bucks County natives Dani Tuller and Mike Mirande have teamed up with some friends, using their extra time to raise money for the local chapter of "Fuel the Fight."

"Fuel the Fight is a GoFundMe based initiative and it started in Philly at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis and it kind of snowballed from there," said Tuller.

The organization is two-fold. It raises money to purchase food from local restaurants, then takes that food and hands it over to people on the front lines.

"It's kind of been a matter of pinpointing who really needs the help right now and who really hasn't gotten it," said Tuller.

"We get the money, we call the hospital, we set it up, we see how many people are on each shift, how many people we can accommodate and then we reach out to our individual vendors," said Mirande.

Through a GoFundMe account, in a month they have doubled their $5,000 goal and it keeps growing.

"The hospitals and healthcare workers are really just grateful for what we can provide so we usually do sandwiches with a side," said Tuller.

Taking $10,000 worth of food and giving it back to the community involves a lot of organizational skills.

We wondered who the real boss was, all we received is laughter. Okay, we might not know the answer to that one but we do know that we're so very Philly proud.
More TOP STORIES News