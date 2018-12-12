Bucks County single mom of 2 gifted new car

A Bucks County mom received a Christmas gift Wednesday morning that will have a big impact on her life.Virginia Costello is the proud new owner of her very own car.The single mother is raising two teenagers - one of whom has autism.She has been juggling her work schedule and family care while dealing with an old car that was constantly breaking down.Geico donated the car and employees at Caliber Collision in Washington Township, Gloucester County donated their time to help her."I can't thank everyone enough for everything you've done," Costello said. "And that car is absolutely beautiful."The car donation is part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program. They bring area businesses together to help those in need of reliable transportation.-----