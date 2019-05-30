Burlington County student chosen as NJ winner in Google Doodle competition

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- If you've ever admired those Google Doodles when you log onto the search engine, keep your eyes peeled! A local 8th grader's original creation could be one of the next designs featured.Jeremy Henskens, a student at Burlington Township Middle School, found out he's a Google Doodle winner in a really exciting surprise assembly on Thursday.Jeremy's art could soon make its way to the Google homepage for hundreds of millions of people to see. The competition is open to K-12 students across the United States.This year, applicants were asked to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme: "When I grow up, I hope..."."When I grow up, I want to be a cartoonist, so I drew a comic strip and that's what the doodle is about," said Jeremy.Jeremy's design was one of 52 winners selected from 200,000 entries.His Doodle now moves on to the next round of the competition where some of the judges include comedian, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit the Frog!Good luck, Jeremy!