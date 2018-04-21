SOCIETY

Circle of life: Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing

EMBED </>More Videos

Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush passing (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Just two days after former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away in her home in Houston, the Bush family welcomed a baby boy.

Neil Bush, the son of Barbara and George H.W. Bush, posted a picture of his new grandson on his Facebook page Friday morning.


His daughter Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corp, welcomed their 7 pound 8 ounces baby boy Max Walker Lauren into the world on April 19.

The Laurens, who married in 2011, also have a 2-year-old son, James.

The new baby brings the total number of great-grandchildren for Barbara and George H.W. Bush to eight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushgrandparentsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News