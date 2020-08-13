Society

Video shows California officer save man in wheelchair from being struck by train

A police officer from Lodi, California is being called a hero for pulling a man in a wheelchair from the path of an oncoming train.

Officer Erica Urrea was near the tracks when she saw him.

The heart-pounding video shows Officer Urrea try to free the man's wheelchair after it got stuck in the train tracks.

With seconds to spare she is able to pull the man far enough out of his wheelchair before the train crashes into it.

The 66-year-old man hurt his leg but is expected to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaviral videorescuetrainscaught on cameraviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township
Philly standoff suspect attends hearing for attempted murder charges
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch issued for much of Delaware Valley
New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
Philly selling masks with proceeds going to COVID-19 testing
Biden, Harris attend COVID-19 briefing in Delaware
Montreal Canadiens coach hospitalized with chest pains
Show More
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
3 US cities could be next COVID-19 hotspots, researchers warn
Vigil for North Carolina 5-year-old shot and killed
Explained: What's keeping Washington from a stimulus deal
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
More TOP STORIES News