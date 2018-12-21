California aquarium apologizes for controversial tweet about otter

A California aquarium is apologizing after sending out a tweet about one of its otters that some are calling offensive.The Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted an unflattering picture of Abby, including a description of the otter calling her "thicc girl" and "absolute unit."Some people took issue with the aquarium using the word "chonk" -- saying the post compared black women to animals.The aquarium posted a four-part apology saying that using the terms in a sea otter meme "without that background makes insinuations we never intended."They also added that Abby is looking "fit" for helping raise stranded sea otter pups.------