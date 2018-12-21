U.S. & WORLD

California aquarium apologizes for controversial tweet about otter

EMBED </>More Videos

California aquarium apologizes for controversial tweet about otter. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 21, 2018.

A California aquarium is apologizing after sending out a tweet about one of its otters that some are calling offensive.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted an unflattering picture of Abby, including a description of the otter calling her "thicc girl" and "absolute unit."

Some people took issue with the aquarium using the word "chonk" -- saying the post compared black women to animals.

The aquarium posted a four-part apology saying that using the terms in a sea otter meme "without that background makes insinuations we never intended."

They also added that Abby is looking "fit" for helping raise stranded sea otter pups.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersmontery bay aquarium
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Bakers upset with missing tips on Hershey's Kisses
Spongebob Squarepants fans create petition to perform 'Sweet Victory' at the Super Bowl
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home, fiance charged
Trump, Democrats dug in as government heads for shutdown
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Spongebob Squarepants fans create petition to perform 'Sweet Victory' at the Super Bowl
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Turning Windy, Cooler
Holiday travelers are on their merry way across the region
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home, fiance charged
Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera
2 workers hurt in North Philadelphia building collapse
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
GoFundMe for Trump's border wall has raised nearly $12M
Show More
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
New drone sighting shuts down London's Gatwick
Gift card scams becoming more common
Lincoln University: Alleged thefts among students led to altercation
More News