California couple saves family from burning car

A California couple is being praised for risking their own lives to save another family from a burning car.A woman and her two young grandchildren were on a Sacramento highway when the car suddenly caught fire.Kenneth Knox and his wife saw the flames underneath the vehicle and flagged the driver to pull over.Moments after everyone was safely out of the car, it was consumed in flames.The Knox's also gave the woman a car seat that belonged to one of their own grandchildren, since they lost two in the fire.------