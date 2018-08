Camera ready: Photo Pop Philly comes to Washington Square

A new pop-up exhibition has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Photo Pop Philly , an interactive art project, is located at 1315 Walnut St. in Washington Square.This temporary exhibit includes five rooms with work by 12 local artists, centered around a patriotic theme. Pay admission to enter, then fire up your Instagram account: the murals and installations provide endless photo opportunities, according to Photo Pop's website Photo Pop has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.Dominic M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 27, said, "In all fairness, I will say that we walked away with a lot of really fun photos, but was it worth nearly $30? I don't think so."Yelper Prestige P. added , "Cute place but not worth $25 plus taxes. Tight spaces, so bring someone who knows angles if you're trying to get an Instagram-worthy photo."Head on over to check it out: Photo Pop Philly is open from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 p.m. -11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 12 p.m.--10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)