Camera ready: Photo Pop Philly comes to Washington Square

Photo: Photo Pop Philly/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pop-up exhibition has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Photo Pop Philly, an interactive art project, is located at 1315 Walnut St. in Washington Square.

This temporary exhibit includes five rooms with work by 12 local artists, centered around a patriotic theme. Pay admission to enter, then fire up your Instagram account: the murals and installations provide endless photo opportunities, according to Photo Pop's website.

Photo Pop has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Dominic M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 27, said, "In all fairness, I will say that we walked away with a lot of really fun photos, but was it worth nearly $30? I don't think so."

Yelper Prestige P. added, "Cute place but not worth $25 plus taxes. Tight spaces, so bring someone who knows angles if you're trying to get an Instagram-worthy photo."

Head on over to check it out: Photo Pop Philly is open from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 p.m. -11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 12 p.m.--10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
