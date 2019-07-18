Campers beating the extreme heat with water breaks, fun-filled activities

Medford, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Summer camps are in full swing across the area. It's a way to unwind from the school year. But with the summer fun, comes the heat.At the Cheltenham Youth Tennis Camp, hearing about extreme temperatures and a dangerous heat wave is not ideal."It is like 20 degrees hotter on the tennis court. We typically try to give them water breaks after every drill," said Lauren Drigalla with Cheltenham Youth Tennis.Coach Drigalla says when the heat kicks up, they serve up some relief."We do water balloon fights, sometimes we take walks to go get Slurpees, we do ice cream, we just had root beer floats, basically anything that cool us down," Drigalla said.The water balloon fights are a huge hit for tackling the beaming sun, but kids also have other ways to stay cool."Usually I pack a lot of water so when we have water breaks. Usually, my water has ice in it, so I usually pour a little on my head and then go back out," said camper, Morgan Robinson.At the JCC Camps in Medford, New Jersey, over 1,300 campers are celebrating the summer."If you like it, we have it. Everything from boating and fishing and Gaga and soccer, tennis, lacrosse, arts ceramics, 3D printing, drones, robotics, we have a petting zoo, we have four amazing pools, we have a splash park. There is nothing we don't have here," said Beth Segal, executive director with JCC Camps at Medford.Segal says for the kids it's all about fun. But for the counselors and staff, the heat is a big concern. They work overtime to make sure kids are hydrated and cool in the sweltering heat."We have someone whose position is called 'Aqua Man' and that is his job. He has his own golf cart with a truck behind it and his job is to travel around all day long refilling all of our water coolers with ice and fresh eater and everything is doubled up on days like today," Segal said.To beat the heat, there are also a ton of water activities and the way these campers spell relief is W-A-T-E-R in any form."Water break, water break, water break that is the most important thing that they are hydrated and safe," said Counselor, Ben Savitch.Experts provide these Ten Hot Weather Safety Tips:Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids, drink about 16 ounces before starting and 5 to 7 ounces every 15 or 20 minutes.Avoid dehydrating liquids. Alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks can hurt more than help.Wear protective clothing. Lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing helps protect against heat. Change clothing if it gets completely saturated.Pace yourself. Slow down and work at an even pace. Know your own limits and ability to work safely in heat.Schedule frequent breaks. Take time for rest periods and water breaks in a shaded or air-conditioned area.Use a damp rag. Wipe your face or put it around your neck.Avoid getting sunburn. Use sunscreen and wear a hat if working outside.Be alert to signs of heat-related illness. Know what to look for and check on other workers that might be at high risk.Avoid direct sun. Find shade or block out the sun if possible.Eat smaller meals. Eat fruits high in fiber and natural juice. Avoid high protein foods.