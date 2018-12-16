SOCIETY

Cancer survivor receives home from Habitat for Humanity in Pottstown

Cancer survivor receives home from Habitat for Humanity in Pottstown. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A cancer survivor from Montgomery County walked into her new home this weekend in Pottstown.

Wendy Cangialosi received the home through Habitat for Humanity.

Twenty years ago this weekend, when Wendy was only 35-years-old, she lost her husband.

She sold her last home to pay for her Master's Degree, and for her daughter's college tuition.

She now plans to pay Habitat for Humanity's kindness forward by doing construction work with the organization, by tutoring local children, and by feeding the homeless on Christmas Eve, which happens to be her birthday.

