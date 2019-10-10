Society

Car dealership giving away Bible and AR-15 with car purchase

HONEA PATH, South Carolina -- A Ford dealership in South Carolina is getting a lot of attention for its latest promotion for customers who buy a new car.

WSPA reports those who drive away with a new ride will also be getting a Bible, American flag and a $400 voucher to purchase a Smith & Wesson AR-15 in their "God, Guns and America" promotion.

Derrick Hughes, the manager, says he's been getting calls from all around the country.

"What that means is when you come to the dealership, you purchase a vehicle. You will be actually leaving the dealership with the Bible and your American flag, and we'll give a voucher to you to go to your local gun store," Hughes said.

The GM says the dealership is working with a local gun store to make sure the person who buys the car is the same one who goes in for the gun.

Although the dealership specifies customers get a Smith & Wesson AR-15 with their car purchase, patrons can buy any items from the gun store with the $400 voucher.

That person will need also need to pass a background check before getting the weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth carolinacaramerican flagu.s. & worldviralguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 arrested in YMCA locker room theft ring in Havertown
Opening statements set to begin in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
Drexel University student raped at off-campus apartment: Officials
Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philly DA spokeswoman
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
Show More
WATCH: Carter Hart makes epic save in 1st shutout
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
AccuWeather: Sunny breaks, mainly dry today
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
'Dr. Recess' prescribes physical activity to school children
More TOP STORIES News