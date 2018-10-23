SOCIETY

Coffee for Coasties: Cascading acts of kindness at Cape May coffee shop

After a Cape May coffee shop posted a feel good account about paying it forward on Facebook, tons of people commented and asked to donate so all Coast Guard recruits could receive free drinks on their day of liberty.

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Cape May, New Jersey is lovingly known as a Coast Guard town because of the fact that all Coast Guard cadets get their first taste of service at the training center there.

A local coffee shop called Coffee Tyme is a popular spot for military members and their families.

Katie Osburn, a Coast Guard wife, posted a picture using #coffeetyme and won a free drink from the shop.

Here's where the story takes a special turn.

She asked the coffee shop to give that free drink to a Coast Guard recruit, telling the owner she knows how much recruits go through in training.

About a week later, some recruits come into the store. One of the recruits, whose name is Cole Stegent, doesn't order a drink, so the store offers him Katherine's free one.

They said Cole was overjoyed with the offer.

Here's where it gets amazing.

After Coffee Tyme posted the feel good account on Facebook, tons of people commented and asked to donate so all Coast Guard recruits could receive free drinks on their day of liberty.

They set up a crowd funding page and so far it's at $3,000 and climbing!

Katie told Cole she hopes he doesn't mind being the poster Coastie of this whole thing. Cole says he always tells the story and doesn't mind at all.

Hey, after basic training and no coffee for two months, that cup means more than most of us will ever know.

