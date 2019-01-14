Caught on doorbell cam: Man returns lost wallet

A lot of stories recently involving doorbell cameras capture porch pirates stealing packaging from homes, but this time it was not the case.A Texas family got a wonderful surprise when a stranger who showed up on their doorstep turned out to be a good Samaritan.The man by the name of Oscar was caught on their doorbell camera returning a lost wallet in Tomball.A woman spoke to Oscar through the camera and said that was her son's wallet.She thanked him for bringing it back and asked for his address so she can send Oscar a thank you card.He said that's not necessary.The wallet still had everything inside.Oscar said he just wanted to do the right thing.-----