Pebbles cereal offering $1K for videos that teach to help support artists, creators impacted by COVID-19

Post's Pebbles cereal brand, a spinoff of the 1960s cartoon series "The Flintstones," has launched the "Daily Yabba Dabba Doo" video series.
Starting Wednesday and running for the next 30 days, the company will post a new video to its website and social media platforms that "inspires kids' imaginations and teaches them something new."
The videos will feature artists and creators - from dancers, chefs, crafters, magicians, and more - who work in fields that have been affected by the health crisis.
"Pebbles cereal has a long history of inspiring kids and kids at heart to create and do," said Amy Brothers, Brand Manager for Pebbles. "We felt that at this time, it was important for us to show up to inspire kids and support the creative community."
Pebbles cereal will pay each creator $1,500 for his or her video, which is approximately the monthly U.S. median housing cost, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
"In addition to sparking kids' creativity, the series aims to give parents a short break and support the creative community by hiring them to share their talents," the company said.
The company said the videos will feature a unique activity that kids can do with minimal supervision and will only need items that are readily available in most homes.
The videos will start with the creators introducing themselves and talking about their skills before they teach the kids how to do something new.
Pebbles brand says if you would like to submit a video for consideration into the series, send an email describing your talents to submissions@publicworks.agency.
The cereal company says parents are also invited to join in on the fun too!
The videos will be released daily at 6 a.m. The first video in the series featured magician Eli Sanchez.
"The creative community needs our support now more than ever," said Brothers. "We are excited to partner with a creative group of people to share their talents through the 'Daily Yabba Dabba Doo' video series."
You can find new videos daily on the Pebbles cereal Facebook and Instagram channels, and at pebblescereal.com/daily-yabba-dabba-doo.