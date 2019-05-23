Society

Local charity makes a young cancer patient's wish come true.

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A local charity is making a young cancer patient's wish come true.

Four-year-old Molly of Aston found out on Thursday that she and her family will be spending a week in Cape May, New Jersey.

It was has been her wish to vacation at the shore since she began treatment for kidney cancer a year ago.

Thanks to John Port and the others at The Delco Group charities, she is getting to do just that.

Molly's mom was nearly overwhelmed by everyone who came out in the rain to surprise her.

"It feels really good. I'm so happy," she said. "It was just pouring raining and everybody's standing out here. Everybody is so great."

The Delco Group holds fundraisers throughout the year so that they can do special things for their community.

They wanted to get Molly to the beach as quickly as possible, so she and her family were given a police escort out of town!
